The state Commonwealth Financing Authority on Wednesday approved a $350,000 loan to help a Lancaster County farming couple buy and improve a Fulton Township farm.
Clark and Marissa Oberholtzer will put the First Industries Fund money toward buying the 93-acre farm of Marissa Oberholtzer’s grandparents and replacing its hog-finishing barn. The total project cost is $1.52 million.
The Oberholtzers obtained the loan through Lancaster-based EDC Finance, a nonprofit that helps businesses obtain state and federal loans, grants and tax credits.