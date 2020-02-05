A Willow Street construction company will launch a $2.6 million expansion with the help of a state loan, it was announced Wednesday.
CCS Building Group, in a leased space at100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, will build a 26,000-square-foot building at 598 Millwood Road, Pequea Township. The project will retain 62 jobs.
The $1.2 million loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority was secured with the help of EDC Finance, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that assists businesses with obtaining state and federal assistance for expansions and relocations.