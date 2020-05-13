Fourteen more small businesses in Lancaster County have received state working-capital loans totaling nearly $1.2 million they need to combat the effects of COVID-19 on their operations, the state said Wednesday.

The three-year loans come from the state Department of Community & Economic Development’s newly created COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, established to help businesses that need financial assistance due to the impact of the pandemic.

Receiving $100,000 loans were: Ream Jewelers, Aspen Home Improvements, York Sherwood Associates, Andrews Excavating, Two Dudes Painting Co., Perfect Image Service Center, LancoSign, Barstools & Billiards, Rocky Springs Entertainment Center and Kuldeep Construction.

In addition, Bellaboo received $75,000, Pamela H. Fritz $27,000, D.M. Smucker $40,000 and Feliz Productions $32,000.

In late April and early May, nine other small businesses here received $847,000 in loans from the program, as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.

The program loans are interest free, except for loans to agricultural producers, which carry a 2% rate. No payments are due the first year.

