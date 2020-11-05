The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday approved $3.4 million in low-interest loans for two business expansion projects in Lancaster County.

PIDA approved a $1.5 million loan for PAP Technologies to help it acquire a 43,500-square-foot building at 200 Centerville Road, where PAP will move early next year from 1813 Colonial Village Lane in Greenfield (formerly the Greenfield Corporate Center).

PAP Technologies prints highly secure gaming stock such as lottery tickets, betting slips and other gaming products. With the move to East Hempfield Township from East Lampeter Township, the company will retain all 44 existing jobs, PIDA said.

The total project cost is $2.9 million.

Tri-S Management, a Leola-based real estate development company, received a $1.9 million loan from PIDA to construct a small industrial park at 568 North Hollander Road, New Holland.

The new park in East Earl Township will total 16 acres, to be divided into two lots. The loan will help fund $2.6 million worth of site improvement work that is required to make the two sites “shovel ready” for development, according to PIDA.

Lancaster-based EDC Finance, a nonprofit that helps businesses access state and federal assistance for expansion projects, assisted PAP and Tri-S in obtaining the loans.

