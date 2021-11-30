More than 300 Lancaster County restaurants, bars, hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns have received more than $6 million in state grants to help them cope with the impact of COVID-19, the state announced Monday.

The 315 local recipients of $6,045,000 are among 5,860 businesses statewide to share in $145 million distributed by the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program, or CHIRP, according to the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

The program, launched in March, distributed grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $50,000. In the county, the biggest grants were $45,000, which went to four businesses.

They are Isaac’s Deli, Thomas E. Strauss Inc. (operator of Miller’s Smorgasbord, AmishView Inn & Suites and Smokehouse BBQ & Brews), Thirty Inc. (operator of Eden Resort & Suites) and Seven Hills Inc. (operator of Sbarro and other franchises).