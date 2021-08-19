The Wolf administration has thrown its support behind a $4 million expansion at an artisan specialty foods maker here that will create 100 jobs.

The state Department of Community & Economic Development said Thursday it will contribute grants totaling $450,000 to assist the growth of Stir Foods Lancaster, formerly Lancaster Fine Foods.

They are a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant for equipment and machinery and a $150,000 workforce development grant to help the company train employees.

Located on Richardson Drive, off Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township, Stir Foods Lancaster makes salad dressings, sauces, marinades, fruit spreads, jams and other products for branded food companies and food service operators. Customers include Auntie Anne’s, Starbucks and Casablanca.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in March that Lancaster Fine Foods had been sold to California-based Stir Foods and would serve as its East Coast division. But to fulfill that role, the plant would undergo a $4 million expansion to add capacity.

The Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that helps local businesses stay healthy and grow, worked with the Governor’s Action Team to bring about the financial aid.

The new ownership and new state support “put the (local plant) in the driver’s seat to leverage consumer interest in custom food products,” said EDC President Lisa Riggs.

Stir Foods Lancaster, whose local roots date to 2008, now has 51 employees. The new hires will be added over three years. To achieve the desired amount of manufacturing output, the Richardson Drive plant will add a second shift, according to the state.