Three partnerships between Lancaster County industrial firms and universities have been selected for Manufacturing PA grants by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, it was announced Friday.

The grants support collaborations between local manufacturers and students at local colleges and universities on research projects intended to develop new technologies and advance innovation.

Penn State-Harrisburg and Hydro-Dynamic of Lancaster got a $70,000 grant to field test an industrial stormwater discharge treatment system. Widener University and Fenner Drives of Manheim got a $50,500 grant to study the causes of 3D printed-part failures. Carnegie Mellon University and Advanced Cooling Technologies of Lancaster got a $70,000 grant to develop a prototype of 3D-printed pulsating heat pipes for compact, efficient and reliable thermal management of electronics.