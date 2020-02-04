HDC MidAtlantic announced on Tuesday a $2.5 million renovation of its affordable housing communities in Denver and Quarryville, improving their energy efficiency.
Funding will come in part from $175,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program Tax Credits bestowed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Contributing to the tax credits will be Fulton Bank ($100,000) as well as Truist (formerly BB&T), M&T Bank and PNC ($25,000 each).
The money will go toward new lighting, heating, appliances and other upgrades to 74 apartment homes for 191 residents at The Apartments at Heatherwoods in Denver and Oak Bottom Village in Quarryville.