The state Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved a smaller than requested rate hike for Lancaster city’s sewer-system customers who live in the suburbs.

The quarterly bill for a residential sewer customer living in the suburbs will grow 34.9%, instead of the requested 44.8% increase the city sought.

That means a customer with 12,000 gallons of metered usage per quarter will see an increase from $52.25 to $70.46 ($18.21), rather than from $52.25 to $75.66 ($23.41), a difference of about $5.

As a result, the city will see its annual operating revenues from sewer customers in the suburbs rise about $500,000 per year, compared to the $645,000 requested.

Affected are about 3,400 households in portions of East Lampeter, East Hempfield, Lancaster, Manheim and Manor townships.

The 5-0 vote by the PUC commissioners approved a joint settlement reached by Lancaster city, the state Office of Consumer Advocate, the state Office of Small Business Advocate and the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement.

The city needs PUC approval of rate changes affecting customers outside the city but not for rate changes affecting customers in the city.