Two Lancaster County farming couples received state loans Tuesday to expand their farm businesses.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority tapped its First Industries Fund to give a $400,000 loan at 2 percent interest to Michael and Laura Findley of New Providence.

They will put the money toward the $1.2 million expense of constructing a pair of 32,000-square-foot broiler houses on the 283 Hollow Road, New Providence farm of Laura Findley’s parents. The Findleys will raise broilers in those houses for Tyson Poultry.

The authority also tapped the First Industries Fund to give a $400,000 loan at 2 percent interest to Jerry and Laurie O'Donnell, of Quarryville. The loan will help them purchase a 123-acre farm at 105 Quail Road, Peach Bottom, in Fulton Township. The total cost is $2.1 million.

Both loans will go through EDC Finance, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that helps businesses secure state and federal financing for expansions.

