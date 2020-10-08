The state Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that slashes almost two-thirds off a proposed rate hike by UGI Utilities.

UGI announced in January it would seek a 10.6% rate hike to fund improvements to its distribution system. But by a 4-0 vote, the PUC approved a 3.8% increase instead.

Under the approved three-step plan, the average home-heating customer who pays $81.54 a month currently will see his or her bill rise to $82.75 on Jan. 1, to $83.96 on July 1 and to $84.67 next Oct. 1. The total increase will be $3.13.

The residential rate hike, plus higher rates for commercial and industrial customers, will generate another $20 million a year for UGI to use for replacement gas mains and other distribution-system upgrades.

The company’s January proposal would have boosted the average home-heating customer’s bill by a total of $8.68 a month, to $90.22. That proposed rate hike, plus increases in commercial and industrial rates, would have added $74.6 million to UGI’s annual revenue.

(These monthly rate figures assume the average home-heating customer uses 7,350 cubic feet of natural gas per month.)

UGI had won a 13.0% rate hike a year ago to fund distribution system improvements.

UGI is the second biggest provider of home heating fuel in the county, according to the American Community Survey, serving 31.8% of Lancaster County households. That trails only PPL, which delivers electricity for home heating to 35.1% of county households.

Thursday’s vote by the commissioners adopted a recommended decision issued Aug. 29 by Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell, which approved an unopposed settlement between UGI and many other parties.

According to the PUC, they include the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement, the state Office of Consumer Advocate, the state Office of Small Business Advocate, Industrial Energy Consumers of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal executive agencies, the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania, the Commission on Economic Opportunity, Calpine Energy Services and Direct Energy.

