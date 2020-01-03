Work is continuing on Starview Brews in Columbia, which is hoping to open in March.

Manager and owner Mike Knaub said it has been taking longer than expected to get the brewery ready, but he now hopes to begin beer production by the end of January.

Starview Brews will operate out of a 5,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse at 224 Locust St. It expects to have seating for around 90, including 40 in the bar area plus room for 50 in a restaurant area at the front.

In Columbia, Starview Brews will be housed in a building that was renovated in 2014 by Cimarron Properties, which also owns Hinkle’s Restaurant and is developing a hotel in downtown Columbia.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Knaub is a longtime homebrewer and beer judge from York who has won numerous awards for his recipes. For a couple years in the mid-1990s, his recipe for Chickies Rock Cream Ale was produced on a contract basis by Dubuque Brewing Co. in Iowa.