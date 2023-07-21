The Starbucks Workers United bus tour stopped in East Lampeter Township on Friday, lending support to 17 workers at the 2208 Lincoln Highway East store near Tanger Outlets who have filed with the National Labor Relations Board to start a union.

Starbucks Workers United is touring the U.S, visiting 13 cities in what has been dubbed “The Union is Calling” tour. More than 8,500 workers at more than 330 stores across 41 states have joined Starbucks Workers United.

Lincoln Highway East employees became the first in the Lancaster area to go public with their intent to unionize earlier this month. Workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, and a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

Starbucks, in a previously emailed statement, said it could work more efficiently with workers to implement changes without a union, which could lead to lengthier discussions as both sides bargain with each other.