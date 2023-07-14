Seventeen Starbucks workers in East Lampeter Township are seeking to form a union, becoming the first Starbucks in Lancaster County to join the wave of union efforts at the international coffee chain.

The workers at the 2208 Lincoln Highway East store near Tanger Outlets filed on Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board to vote to unionize. According to the NLRB filing, the vote would be held Aug. 2 to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union. There are 21 employees eligible to vote.

They are seeking better pay, guaranteed hours and consistent schedules, said Sydny Mullany, a barista from Lancaster who is part of the organizing committee. They are also concerned about healthcare being scaled back, particularly for transgender employees.

Mullany, 23, said she has been with the company for five years and received a $1.70 raise in that time. She started at $15 an hour and now makes $16.70.

In an emailed statement to LNP, Starbucks said U.S. employees – which are called “partners”- working in company-owned stores earn an average wage of $17.50 per hour. Pay in the United States company-wide ranges between $15 and $23 per hour, Starbucks said. Total hourly compensation nationally, with benefits, for hourly partners is approximately $27 per hour, Starbucks said. It did not say what the local compensation range is.

In June, more than 300 Starbucks Workers United members signed an open letter to management seeking clarification after reports that workers will be paying thousands of dollars more for transgender-affirming health care.

Starbucks says on its website that its health insurance plans include gender reassignment surgery, which has been covered since 2012, but also previously considered cosmetic procedures including breast reduction or augmentation surgery, facial feminization, and hair transplants.

In less than two years, 332 Starbucks stores in 40 states have won union elections. Prior to December 2021 when workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, unionized, no company-owned store had a union. Seventy-seven stores have lost an election.

In Pennsylvania, according to Workers United, there have been 30 Starbucks to hold union votes since December 2021. Out of those, seven stores rejected a union.

Regarding the Issues on the table

The Lincoln Highway Starbucks workers said in a letter to CEO Laxman Narasimhan that they hold themselves to high standards and agree with the company’s stance that they are the heart of the coffee chain but they do not feel they are treated as key to customer experience.

“Insurmountable expectations we face in terms of quality and experience makes it impossible to make genuine connections with our community,” the letter said. It was signed by nine employees. “We are never guaranteed that our hours will be enough to pay the bills. We are never guaranteed that our jobs are secured. We are never guaranteed our input is heard.

“Unless we make a change now the partners of Starbucks #7581 will continue to work in conditions that directly impair our job performance.”

Starbucks, in an emailed statement, said it could work more efficiently with workers to implement changes without a union, which could lead to lengthier discussions as both sides bargain with each other.

“We respect the right of all partners to make their decisions regarding union issues, whether they favor or oppose representation, and in all union dealings, including collective bargaining, we will always engage honestly and in good faith,” the company said in the statement. “We train managers that no partner will be disciplined for engaging in lawful union activity and that there will be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior.”

Today the union will hold a Sip In from noon to 3 p.m. At a Sip In, supporters buy coffee and give their names as union supportive monikers. Typically, at Starbucks, baristas write names on cups and call them out for pick up. On July 21, Workers United’s “The Union is Calling Bus Tour 2023” will stop at the East Lampeter Township location and there will be another Sip In. A time has not been determined.