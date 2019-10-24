Starbucks is opening its downtown Lancaster coffee shop 6 a.m. Friday, taking a prime retail location at 101NQ, the renovated former Bulova building.
The 2,200-square-foot Starbucks occupies the first-floor corner spot at Queen and Orange streets. The store, which features a variety of coffee drinks and sandwiches, has about 20 employees.
Starbucks has 14 other locations in Lancaster County, including two inside Giant grocery stores, two inside Target stores, and one along the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange near Bowmansville.
Starbucks will also be opening a location in the lobby of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, a block from 101NQ. A Starbucks spokeswoman did not offer a timeline for the opening of that Starbucks, which is now under construction.