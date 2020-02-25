A new Starbucks is opening next week in Willow Street, taking a spot in a mixed-use development near Willow Valley Golf Course.

The Starbucks at 2412 Willow Valley Drive will occupy a new building in Willow Valley Crossroads, a commercial complex between Long Lane and the DoubleTree Resort.

The new Starbucks is opening Friday, March 6, a company spokesperson said.

The 2,100-square-foot Starbucks near Mick’s All American Pub will feature a drive-thru and operate with 20 to 25 employees, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Starbucks, which now has 15 locations in Lancaster County, will also be also opening a new one early this spring in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegmans-anchored shopped center near Long’s Park.

Of the Starbucks now in Lancaster County, three are inside Target stores and one is inside a Giant. There’s also one inside the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and at a Pennsylvania Turnpike rest stop near Bowmansville.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles