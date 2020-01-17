A Chinese buffet restaurant on a Route 30 parcel approved for a new commercial building has been shuttered, moving the redevelopment project one step closer to reality.

The Star Buffet & Grill at 2232 Lincoln Highway East hasn’t been open since late December and a handwritten sign on the door now says it is “closed permanently.”

The 1.2-acre property adjacent to Tanger Outlet Center includes a 5,400-square-foot building. It was sold in September 2017 for $1.5 million to York-based Apple Retail Properties.

Five months after the sale, East Lampeter Township officials approved the developers plan to tear down the restaurant building and replace it with a new, 7,600-square-foot commercial building.

Apple Retail Properties did not offer a timeline for the project at the time and no work has been done since the demolition plans were approved.

Apple Retail Properties president Gary Gilbert did not return phone or email messages this week seeking comment on the project’s timeline.

An Apple Retail Properties information sheet refers to it as East Lancaster Plaza and lists its tenants as Supercuts and Jersey Mikes. A third space is listed as being under agreement.

Apple Retail Properties has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial properties in York, Harrisburg and Lebanon as well as in North Carolina and Virginia. It is one of the Stewart Companies, which also include Stewart & Tate Construction, York Building Products and Apple Automotive.

Star Buffet was in the news following a March 2017 incident in which two children were sickened after drinking tainted apple juice. Soon thereafter, the restaurant was closed for unrelated building code violations, then reopened about a month later.

Tests eventually determined the children were sickened by crystal lye that somehow got on the foam cups in which the restaurant served the juice.

The father of the boy who was sickened filed a civil lawsuit against the restaurant that was settled in December 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

The Star Buffet originally opened along Route 30 in 2001, taking a spot that had been a Shoney’s restaurant for most of the 1990s.

