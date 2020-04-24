Business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 have delayed renovations for St. Boniface Brewing Co.’s new full-service restaurant in Lititz, but the Ephrata brewery hopes to debut within two months of when work is allowed to resume, with some to-go food and beer possible much earlier.

In mid-March, St. Boniface announced plans to open the Tied House in Lititz at 27-31 E. Main St., the former home of JoBoy’s Brewpub, which closed in July. Planned renovations include redoing the floors, bar and seating areas, installing new kitchen equipment, and removing the brewing tanks to create more seating room.

The work is expected to take two months to complete, but the kitchen could be ready in two weeks, allowing the restaurant to begin offering takeout food, said Dain Shirey, who owns St. Boniface with Jonathan Northup and Michael Price. Tied House is also seeking permission from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell beer to-go, Shirey said.

Tied House will feature St. Boniface beer alongside Pennsylvania wine and spirits. The food menu is still being finalized but will showcase “locally sourced, house-smoked and roasted ingredients,” Shirey said.

St. Boniface, which first opened in 2010, has a taproom at its Ephrata Borough location at 1701 W. Main St. where it operates a canning line.

