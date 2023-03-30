Amazon has opened its sprawling distribution center along Route 283 near Mount Joy in February about two years later than originally expected.

As the the facility ramps up operations, it is expected to create 150 direct and indirect jobs, said spokesman Sam Fisher. Some of those jobs will be delivery contractors in Amazon’s flex driver program.

Positions in the facility start at $17.50 an hour.

The company is holding a formal opening on Wednesday at the 414,000 square foot delivery center, 1156 Four Star Drive in Rapho Township. The facility is its first operations center that Amazon has opened in the United States this year.

The new center had been projected to be operational in the fall of 2021. It is one of 40 Amazon operations in Pennsylvania.

Fisher said the company weighs a variety of factors in opening a facility.

“We do evaluate our network to make sure it fits our business needs,” he said.

The opening comes following a year in which the world’s largest online retailer has been closing, canceling or delaying the opening of its logistics facilities. A survey by MWPVL International, a logistics consultant that tracks Amazon’s huge network, says more than 90 buildings were closed, canceled or delayed in 2022.

Fisher said he did not know the costs involved with renovating and equipping the new center.

After aggressively increasing its logistics network to keep up with demand during the pandemic, the company is now focusing on streamlining it.

The building is about the size of two Walmart supercenters and had stood empty for almost seven years. Amazon is leasing the entire structure from local developer and investor Robert Redcay.

The site supplements Amazon’s four-year-old delivery station near Elizabethtown some 13 miles away. That center in West Donegal Township is much smaller than the one in Rapho Township, at 81,000 square feet.

“Last mile” delivery centers like the one opening in Rapho Township receive tractor-trailer loads of shipping envelopes and boxes that were filled with merchandise at Amazon fulfillment centers, then sort and transfer the packages into vans that will carry them that “last mile” to their destination.

In 2020, Redcay applied for a $1.02 million state grant to help fund a $2.04 million upgrade of the structure, describing a potential tenant that sounded like Amazon. The operation described in the grant application was to be a fulfillment center, not a “last mile” center.

According to LNP|LancasterOnline files, Redcay has brought two other major tenants to his building in the past 19 years.

Childcraft Education, a maker of wooden school furniture, was its original tenant, opening there in 2004. It shipped its own products as well as educational supplies for its owner, School Specialty. The operation closed in 2013, idling 148 workers.

Next came Forever 21, a clothing retailer for teen girls and young-adult women, which opened there in 2014. But Forever 21 shut the site’s e-commerce fulfillment operation in 2015, idling 200 workers, and its distribution center function in 2016, laying off its last 61 employees.