Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine will open a restaurant next month in downtown Lancaster where the operators will feature their version of “gourmet street food.”

Slated to launch in early October, the restaurant at 47 N. Prince St. will offer a menu of “loaded fries,” including crab fries, surf and turf fries, and Buffalo chicken fries. There will also be egg rolls, including Alfredo, cheese steak, and crab cake varieties.

Spice Kings is owned by Jermain Smith and Damonte Williams. An avid cook, Smith has previously worked as a carpenter and local DJ. Williams recently graduated from culinary school.

After doing catering for about the last five months, Smith said they decided to open a small restaurant because people kept asking them where to get their food. While their new spot has room for some inside seating, he said they plan to initially focus on takeout.

Spice Kings is taking a spot previously occupied by Senor Hoagies, which hasn’t operated since March when restaurants were forced to close to limit the spread of COVID-19.

