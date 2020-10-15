Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine is now open in downtown Lancaster with a variety of “gourmet street foods.”

The restaurant at 47 N. Prince St. features a menu of “loaded fries,” including crab fries, surf and turf fries, and Buffalo chicken fries. There are also egg rolls, including Alfredo, cheese steak, and crab cake varieties.

Spice Kings is owned by Jermain Smith and Damonte Williams, who did catering before opening their small restaurant which focuses on takeout, but also has some inside seating. Spice Kings is taking a spot previously occupied by Senor Hoagies.

