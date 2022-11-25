Charlamay is looking forward to greeting lots of visitors on Saturday, Nov. 26.

But this isn’t a typical Saturday. It’s Small Business Saturday, when shoppers are encouraged to “shop small” by patronizing the local businesses that drive economic prosperity in downtowns across the country as the holiday shopping season kicks off.

Charlamay, an adorable 3-year-old corgi-beagle mix, is the canine namesake for Charlamay’s Trinkets & Treasures, one of the newer stores in downtown Elizabethtown’s burgeoning retail scene. When owner Abby Huber is at the store, 45 S. Market St., Charlamay is typically there, curled up in the front window watching passersby or basking in the attention from her many admirers.

Charlamay “greets everyone when they come in, and the kids love her,” Huber says. “They come and get pictures with her at the holidays and different events,” such as Second Fridays.

Within a few blocks, Elizabethtown Borough’s downtown is home to several shopping options, from two vendor collectives, WhirliGig Unique Boutiques and Trellis Marketplace, which host numerous artisans, to a small recently opened shop that features international fair-trade goods, Trade Faire, located on the square. And just up the street is another new shop, Copper Fern on Market, selling home décor and gifts.

In between are an expanded The Tatted Toy Guys Toy Emporium, along with the owners’ companion, The Candy Unicornium, and a just-opened ice cream shop, Figments in Sprinkles, where the toy store used to be. Other longtime downtown merchants include Knock Knock Boutique, The Fancy Unicorn, Naturally Gifted by Jeri, Andrew Douglas Jewelers, Turquoise Bear’s Emporium, Frugal Finds and Now Wear This.

Huber joined this business community when she took the plunge into retail and opened Charlamay’s in May 2021. She soon became involved in LIV-ETown.

Spearheaded by Tony and Clint Gibble, aka the “tatted toy guys,” the organization promotes Local Interactive Vitality (LIV) between downtown businesses and the greater Elizabethtown community. Their efforts include hosting such happenings as an Octoberfest Pirates Plunder and a Halloween parade. Along with the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce and the borough, LIV- ETown is sponsoring downtown events to ring in the holiday season. (See related story.)

Huber’s family has long been involved in a wholesale business of making and selling wooden items and furniture, such as framed pieces, cabinets, wheelbarrows and yard animals, often using old tobacco laths (used to spear and hang the leaves). Huber herself made such items in her garage, with Charlamay, a rescue dog, always keeping her company.

Now her store carries items fashioned by her and some family members, including wreaths, framed art and insulated mugs, as well as items from other makers and wholesale vendors, including seasonal décor, apparel, jewelry, soaps, candles, coffees, flavored pretzels and gifts for dogs (of course).

Huber plans extended hours again on Black Friday, from 6 a.m. (last year people lined up, she says) to 8 p.m. while she’ll have normal Saturday hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to various discounts, for every $10 spent, a shopper gets a raffle ticket for different baskets with products and gift certificates from other downtown merchants. There will also be food and beverages.

Nicole Rosenberger opened Trade Faire, 3 N. Market St., on the second Friday in September, selling fair-trade items from such countries as India, Kenya and Turkey, as well as from Ten Thousand Villages.

Most are international fair-trade-certified or from vendors she knows, including Soapbox, a company that sells soaps, lotions and hair products. For every purchase, a bar of soap is donated; a product code shows the buyer what project benefited. Another friend started a job-creation program to aid Haitian children that produces handmade beaded jewelry, mugs, vases and T-shirts.

She also carries candles, a “huge seller,” made by a Lebanon company — Pennsylvania Soy Candle — that she started with friends but is no longer involved with.

Rosenberger opened the store, in part, to support another goal she is working toward: to provide a home for youths aging out of foster care. Eventually, she would like to see those young people working at the store.

On Small Business Saturday, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Trade Faire will sell the soy candles three for $40. There will also be special discounts on ornaments. Snacks and drinks will be available. The store will start selling gift baskets that weekend. A holiday open house and grand opening is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cindi Crowe, who opened her store, Copper Fern on Market, 55 N. Market St., in September, was also drawn to the downtown. About a year before, Crowe opened a home décor store at a local farm Airbnb she operates, because guests liked how she decorated. A big draw for moving into what was a flower shop is a rear parking area, she says. And there is a surprisingly expansive second floor filled with products.

Since moving downtown, Crowe carries other gift items, such as cologne, jewelry, soaps, candles, men’s shirts and hats, and baby toys, in addition to décor and furnishings. Especially popular are purses with clear plastic windows for cellphones.

On Small Business Saturday, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Copper Fern will give the first 100 customers to spend $50 a free Wet-it! reusable cloth with the shop’s logo.

At The Hub on Market, 206 S. Market St., Stacey Derck is excited to celebrate Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season. The Hub is home to WhirliGig Unique Boutiques and Cider Press Market as well as EVO 206 Coffee Co. All will have extended hours on Black Friday and Saturday: WhirliGig and Cider Press, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; EVO, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday is the one day a year that almost all of WhirliGig’s 86 regional and local makers give discounts or hold buy one, get one free sales, according to Derck, owner of WhirliGig and EVO.

“It’s like THE day to be shopping,” she says.

While supplies last, WhirliGig and Cider Press will give small gifts — candles, earrings and lip balm — with purchases. Also in both stores, sharp-eyed shoppers should look for hidden scratch-off coupons for additional discounts or mystery gifts. On Saturday, WhirliGig will hold hourly drawings for gift certificates from other downtown businesses.

“It’s just a way of getting customers into more doors in our beautiful community,” Derck says. “And we have some really fun new stores. We have a great downtown.”

New this year are holiday shopping parties, where groups of 15 or more shoppers can reserve WhirliGig and Cider Press on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., with refreshments provided. In addition, Friday, Dec. 2, is Ladies Night, with festive cocktails and sales. Ladies can submit wish lists, to be used by men on Desperate Dudes Night the following Friday, which will feature snacks and live music by Keri Edwards.

Trellis Marketplace sells items from 30 vendors displayed on three levels of a former church building at 153 E. High St., including Whippoorwill, which occupies the lower level. Trellis also recently opened a coffee shop, the Groovy Bean Café.

“We are an artisan collaborative,” says Trellis owner Charley Montgomery. “We’ve been around since 2017, so it is a big draw for people looking for the handmade local artists.”

Montgomery is inviting the local makers to be on hand during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and these vendors will offer various promotions and sales. For example, vendor Allie Reilly, manning the Trellis checkout on a recent day, is offering 25% off her Dixie Belle painted furniture.