Individuals and businesses ordering wine and liquor that is not carried in state stores will save time and money thanks to a recent state Supreme Court ruling.

Those who place special orders soon will be able to have orders shipped directly to them, rather than being required to have those orders go to a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board location for pickup and pay the PLCB a handling fee.

That’s the impact of the March 25 Supreme Court ruling -- a one-sentence decision affirming the finding of a Commonwealth Court judge last spring.

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson had determined that the PLCB has been violating a 2016 law that required it to set up a procedure by June 1, 2017 for special orders to be shipped directly to the Pennsylvania restaurants, bars, specialty wine shops and consumers who placed the orders, ending the requirement that it be shipped instead to the PLCB.

“Now I can have it delivered to me like the millions of other products that Amazon can send to me every day -- and I don’t have to pay the handling fee,” said attorney John Papianou on Wednesday. He represents the three businesses who challenged the PLCB practice.

It’s not known when the new policy will go into effect. A spokesman for the PLCB declined to comment on the ruling.

The Supreme Court ruling also represents a major step forward for a class-action suit filed by The Log Cabin restaurant in Leola. It seeks damages from the PLCB for imposing the pickup and fee requirements on special orders, because that practice violates the law -- a finding the Supreme Court just made final.

“This court mandate is very welcome. It will save restaurants like ours a lot of wasted time and money,” said Kirk Liddell, owner of The Log Cabin.

The multi-million-dollar mystery undergirding the class-action suit is how much money the PLCB has collected in handling fees during the four years since a new policy was supposed to be implemented.

Also unknown is the exact fee per bottle, though the class-action suit estimates the fee on a 750-milliliter bottle of wine to be $1.75. The fee on a case of 12 of those bottles would be $21.

But the answers could be coming soon.

Papianou, who also represents The Log Cabin and a second restaurant in the class-action case, said the year-old proceeding was put on hold while the PLCB appealed the Commonwealth Court finding to the state Supreme Court.

Today, however, Papianou expects to ask the judge overseeing the class-action case to lift the hold and allow him to begin the “discovery” phase, when Papianou will ask the PLCB to provide details on the fees it collected on special orders.

The two restaurants, on behalf of themselves and “all those similarly situated,” are seeking refunds of the handling fees and reimbursement for the expense incurred when traveling to pick up the special orders at PLCB stores. "Anyone who paid a handling fee on a special order – individuals, restaurants, bars etc." will be eligible for compensation, Papianou said.

Details of how those costs might be repaid will be decided by the court in the coming months.

“To keep this pile of money that was collected unlawfully, it’s not right and the law doesn’t allow it,” said Papianou, a partner in the Philadelphia law firm of Montgomery McCracken.

The action became even more “problematic,” he said, during the ongoing pandemic.

“The PLCB policy was hurting the people who need help the most. Everybody knows the restaurant industry, of all the industries, was one of the hardest hit industries over the course of the pandemic.”

The Commonwealth Court case was filed by two New York-based wine importers, MFW Wine Co. and A6 Wine Co., and a Philadelphia restaurant, Bloomsday Café. Bloomsday Café also joined The Log Cabin in the class action suit, which was filed in Commonwealth Court too.