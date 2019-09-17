The founder of a Spanish immersion child care center in Lancaster city won the sixth annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch on Friday.
Champagne Domingo of Uni-Vision Childcare Center, 505 W. King St., topped four other competitors in the finals of the event, held at The Ware Center. A soldout crowd of 350 people attended.
Domingo received $7,500 cash and $17,300 worth of pro bono marketing and branding, legal and accounting services. She also won the vote of the audience, worth another $500.
Domingo will use the prizes to help fund the growth of her business, including a move to a larger location, said Jonathan Coleman, co-CEO of Assets, sponsor of the competition.
Her business serves 14 children, a number capped by the size of her space, but has a waiting list of more than 100, said Coleman.
Finishing second was Xavier Rivera of Waterless Green Touch, a waterless mobile auto detailing business. He won $4,000 cash and $11,300 in pro bono services.
Third place went to Salina Almanzar of Café Pa'lante, a proposed cafe for Southeast Lancaster city meant to preserve and promote Latino food, culture and arts. She won $2,000 cash and $10,850 in pro bono services.
In fourth place was Andrew Mayers of AJM Technology Solutions & Training, a service to help adults and seniors with personal technology. He won $1,000 cash and $4,800 in pro bono services.
Fifth place went to Marquis and Whitney Lupton of community radio station WTCP. They received $500 cash and $4,730 in pro bono services.