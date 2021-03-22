This photo, taken March 15, shows how the main floor of Southern Market Center has been cleared of City Council's chambers and other city offices as it gets converted to a food hall. The gray rectangle on the floor is the base of the food hall's bar. On the mezzanine, co-working offices and art/maker spaces are taking shape.
The conversion of Southern Market Center into a food hall, a business incubator for a diverse group of budding chefs and vendors, and other community-oriented uses continues to progress toward a late 2021 opening, as this series of photos shows.
The renovation, costing more than $4 million, is being done by Willow Valley Communities and Lancaster Equity. Work at the historic structure at South Queen and West Vine streets began in October.
The property is across the street from the site of Willow Valley's proposed 20-story high-rise, Willow Valley Mosaic. That 147-unit project, costing more than $90 million, is expected to add about 260 residents to downtown.
Willow Valley had hoped to open the food hall this spring. But the pandemic postponed the work schedule.
This March 15 photo shows the upper-level space in Southern Market Center that's being converted into the future offices of Assets, a nonprofit focused on transforming the community through ethical and inclusive business.
This photo, taken March 15, shows how the main floor of Southern Market Center has been cleared of City Council's chambers and other city offices as it gets converted to a food hall. The gray rectangle on the floor is the base of the food hall's bar. On the mezzanine, co-working offices and art/maker spaces are taking shape.
This March 15 photo shows the upper-level space in Southern Market Center that's being converted into the future offices of Assets, a nonprofit focused on transforming the community through ethical and inclusive business.
This photo, taken March 15, shows how the main floor of Southern Market Center has been cleared of City Council's chambers and other city offices as it gets converted to a food hall. The gray rectangle on the floor is the base of the food hall's bar. On the mezzanine, co-working offices and art/maker spaces are taking shape.