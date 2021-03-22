The conversion of Southern Market Center into a food hall, a business incubator for a diverse group of budding chefs and vendors, and other community-oriented uses continues to progress toward a late 2021 opening, as this series of photos shows.

The renovation, costing more than $4 million, is being done by Willow Valley Communities and Lancaster Equity. Work at the historic structure at South Queen and West Vine streets began in October.

The property is across the street from the site of Willow Valley's proposed 20-story high-rise, Willow Valley Mosaic. That 147-unit project, costing more than $90 million, is expected to add about 260 residents to downtown.

Willow Valley had hoped to open the food hall this spring. But the pandemic postponed the work schedule.