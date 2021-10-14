As Willow Valley Communities has discussed its vision for a food hall that will anchor a revitalized Southern Market, the organization has promised a diverse lineup of 10 up-and-coming chefs who will provide consumers with a unique multi-cultural experience.

Wednesday, Willow Valley provided an initial sample of what it has in mind, by announcing the first three chefs/vendors who will have stands in the food hall when it’s tentatively slated to open in January. They are:

Jessie Tuno, owner of Butter and Bean, which will offer creative coffees, espressos and fresh-baked goods, including pastries; Bushra Fakier, owner of Flavors of Morocco, which will serve Moroccan food prepared with a touch of Indian fusion cooking; and Jonathan “J.P.” Forbes, owner of ‘X’ Marks the Spot, which will serve Southern soul food.

Tuno is a culinary instructor at YTI. Fakier, who used to operate from Lancaster Marketplace on Fruitville Pike, offers state-licensed dining at her home. Forbes has a catering business based at a rented commercial kitchen.

Willow Valley is accepting applications for the remaining seven stands in the South Queen and West Vine streets landmark, with a goal of offering local, regional and international menu choices. For more information on the 175-seat food hall or to apply to be a chef/vendor, visit southernmarketlancaster.com.

“We believe that within the Lancaster city community there are talented entrepreneurs who, when given the right resources, can create self-sufficient businesses for all of Lancaster to enjoy,” said John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, the company that manages Willow Valley Communities.

Willow Valley sees Southern Market’s food hall as a business incubator where up-and-coming chefs can get the support, training and experience that can prepare them to open their own restaurant or catering business.

Specialized training

Assets Lancaster, a nonprofit that specializes in helping budding entrepreneurs find their footing, will provide that support and training, tailored to the food industry -- an offering it plans to eventually make available countywide.

When the up-and-coming chefs leave the market to go out on their own, that will create an opening in the food hall for another up-and-coming chef.

Besides a place for chefs to hone their business skills, Willow Valley sees the $4 million transformation of Southern Market as creating a community hub, co-working space, employment engine, small retail spaces and meeting space.

In the middle of the market building’s main floor will be a bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened, bringing to life the design of C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s most notable architect.

Up to 70 people will work at the building, including people hired by the chefs to help at their stands, people hired by Assets and up to 25 people hired by Willow Valley, including servers, bartenders, concierge staff, hospitality staff, dishwashers, maintenance and others for the bar and market overall. More information is available at southernmarketlancaster.com/jobs.

Not to overlook the highest-profile people to be hired: the seven remaining chefs. Swanson said Willow Valley and Assets Lancaster, which are sharing the hiring duties, so far are limiting applicants to Lancaster County residents.

“It does take time but we are getting a very good response and I’m confident in our timing to open,” he said.

Lengthy process

Wednesday’s announcement marks a milestone in Willow Valley’s three-year effort to convert the underutilized corner of downtown Lancaster into a thriving community-focused venture.

In 2019, Willow Valley unveiled its intent to revitalize the market building, in partnership with nonprofit Lancaster Equity, as well as construct a senior-living building across the street on property owned by an affiliate of Steinman Communications, parent of LNP Media Group. Lancaster Equity later bought the market property with $800,000 provided by Willow Valley.

But the pandemic and a shortage of construction materials delayed the building's overhaul, once expected to be complete in spring 2021. Construction now is on schedule to be completed late this year, to be followed by soft openings before year's end "just to introduce" the food hall "but not try to fully open until after the holidays," Swanson said.

Meanwhile, Willow Valley also has unveiled plans to build a $90 million, 20-story apartment building, the tallest structure in the county, on the former Steinman property. The high-rise, to be named the Mosaic, is set to open in 2025.

The complementary projects come as Willow Valley develops its last available acres on its main campuses in the Willow Street area, three miles to the south.

Willow Valley is the largest provider of senior living in Lancaster County with more than 2,500 residents. It’s also among the county’s largest employers, with nearly 1,400 full-time and part-time workers.