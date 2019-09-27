A new event venue and winery in southern Lancaster County will hold its grand opening Friday.

Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard will cut the ribbon to its Quarryville property at 5:30 p.m. Festivities will continue with live music all weekend and a ticketed brunch at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Ken Helm and his wife Debbie bought the 11-acre property at 790 Little Britain Road North in 2017, built a home there and recently completed construction of a bank barn.

The 7,000-square-foot bank barn features a 3,500-square-foot event venue on the upper floor with room for 175 seats, plus a bridal suite and bridal dressing area. The ground floor of the same size has a wine-tasting room, food-preparation area and wine-processing room.

The property held a “soft” opening Aug. 30.

Ken Helm, who was a general contractor specializing in residential construction and remodeling, handles the wine making and vineyard, where cabernet franc grapes are growing.

Debbie Helm, a business development representative for Citadel Federal Credit Union, runs the tasting room and events space, which hosts weddings, parties, community gatherings and other events.

Britain Hill focuses on sweet wines such as sangria and Niagara varieties, produced at Britain Hill in collaboration with Brookmere Winery in Belleville, Mifflin County.

To supplement Ken and Debbie Helm, the business has one employee. Four of the Helms’ five adult children help with the business too.

