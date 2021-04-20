This summer, Southern Airways Express will begin flying from Lancaster Airport to Dulles International Airport outside Washington D.C. three times a day while also adding new, weekly flights to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

With the change, the sole commercial carrier at the airport in Manheim Township will drop its flights from Baltimore, while continuing to fly twice a day to Pittsburgh.

“Our new service pattern will make it easier than ever for busy business travelers to enjoy single connections to more destinations all around the world, with the convenience of flying from their hassle-free hometown airport,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways.

Three daily flights to Dulles will begin June 28 while one Saturday flight to Nantucket will commence June 5. One-way fares to Dulles begin at $39 and go as high as $99 for last-minute purchases. All seats to Nantucket are $95.

And Southern Airways said Monday it expects to finalize an agreement this summer with United Airlines that will allow Lancaster passengers with a connecting flight at Dulles to have their baggage checked through to their final destination.

Florida-based Southern Airways has offered commercial service at Lancaster Airport since 2013. It originally offered flights to Dulles but dropped them in 2014 when it switched to Baltimore. Cestari said the move back to Dulles reflects the airline’s desire to fly to an airport with more connecting flights for passengers. And he said the decision to begin new trips to Nantucket reflects the company’s belief that as the pandemic winds down, passengers are going to be looking for new vacation spots.

Two of Southern Airways’ service routes from Lancaster Airport are supported by a federal Essential Air Service subsidy which currently reimburses the airline $2.5 million annually. With the planned changes, the subsidy will be applied to Pittsburgh and Dulles flights.