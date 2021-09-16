The reopening of the Sonic restaurant in Mount Joy, which had been expected this week, has been delayed about a month, until Oct. 13, one of its new owners said. 

Causing the slowdown are nationwide shortages of construction materials and restaurant equipment due to a surge in demand as the economy comes out of a pandemic-prompted recession. 

“We should be ready to serve the community soon,” said Ron Parikh, a principal in CMG Companies, parent company of SOAR QSR, which recently bought 10 idled Sonics – including the three in Lancaster County. 

SOAR QSR is spending $150,000 to $175,000 to update the parking lot, canopy, signage, parking stalls and drive-through – “basically the entire place,” he said. When the 855 E. Main St. location reopens, it will be staffed by about 30 people and will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 

The local Sonics had gone dark in December, idling all 75 employees, after their prior owner, a Malvern businessman, was unable to find a buyer. However, Oklahoma-based SOAR QSR then took over the franchises, reopening the restaurants on Oregon Pike near Schaum’s Corner and on Lincoln Highway East across from Tanger Outlets in July. 

