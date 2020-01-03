Son’s ice cream, which has locations in East Petersburg and Quarryville, will be opening a third one in Strasburg.

Expected to be ready sometime in March, the new ice cream shop will take part of the former Swan Hotel, at 2 Miller Road, which closed in March 2018.

Son’s will occupy a roughly 1,000-square-foot spot in the former tavern, next to space being renovated for professional offices.

In Strasburg, Son’s will feature soft-serve ice cream, Italian ices and milkshakes along with ice cream cakes and other frozen treats. But unlike the other Son’s locations, it won’t sell hand-dipped ice cream.

The new shop will have outside-only seating at several picnic tables and be open from March through October.

Son’s is owned by Sherry Fleischut, whose brother and father helped open the Son’s ice cream locations in Quarryville and East Petersburg.