A month and a half after the federal coronavirus aid bill extended unemployment benefits for 13 weeks, Pennsylvania still hasn’t set up a program to process those payments, leaving laid-off workers like Benjamin Shaub twisting in the wind.

“I know they have this money, they’re just not disbursing it,” said Shaub, a 30-year-old Lancaster resident who would be eligible for payments through the program. “They almost act like these benefits don’t exist.”

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides the 13-week benefits extension, was part of the federal boost to state unemployment benefits that included an extra $600 a week in payments as well as new eligibility for gig workers and the self-employed.

For Shaub, that boost from the 13-week extension is the help he desperately needs. After being unemployed since last summer and exhausting his unemployment benefits, the father of two got a new job in early March at Cricket Wireless, where he was training to be a manager.

But less than four weeks later, he was jobless again when the store was forced to close because of restrictions imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As soon as he could, Shaub applied for the unemployment benefits for which he is eligible. Then, like thousands of others, he waited as the state’s unemployment compensation system was overwhelmed by nearly 1.8 million claims filed since March.

But unlike others whose claims are getting paid as state employees work through the backlog, Shaub and those like him haven’t even heard when the state will start paying out their benefits.

“It makes people feel hopeless that they’re not giving us a timeline,” he said.

Prioritizing claims

With state employees focused on processing regular unemployment claims while setting up a new program for gig workers, it has yet to even put together the system for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides the 13-week benefits extension.

And the extension program does not seem to be much of a priority right now, much to the chagrin of Shaub, who has repeated contacted a variety of state officials about it.

A state Senate committee hearing Tuesday that considered myriad issues with the unemployment compensation system included only one passing reference to 13-week benefit extension, with no discussion on the topic or when the program might be rolled out.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor & Industry said Wednesday “work is underway” on the program for benefit extensions, which is hoped to be ready to go next week.

Told of the planned rollout, Shaub said he was glad to hear it although he still worries about having to wait many more weeks to see any money.

And although his benefits will be retroactive to when he filed, Shaub says he is getting behind on bills now.

“It’s been over five weeks. I’m completely tapped out moneywise,” he said.