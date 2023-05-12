The stones Parting Stone makes from cremated remains are often left in places significant for the person or their families. In fact, some of the appeal is that leaving a stone somewhere draws less attention than scattering ashes.

While the stones are in a fundamentally different form than ashes, Parting Stone founder Justin Crowe said they advise customers to treat them like traditional cremated remains, meaning that they are subject to the same rules about their disposal.

“That makes sense, but I don’t know how you’d identify (the stones). They would be difficult to pick out unless someone really cracked them open to analyze them,” said Kathleen Ryan, executive director and general counsel of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, who boiled down the rules about ashes to “stay off private property.”

Pennsylvania does not have any laws specially related to the scattering of ashes. Many federal parks require a special use permit and require that ashes only be scattered at certain spots although Grand Canyon National Park no longer issues permits to scatter ashes because it is “considered disrespectful to many indigenous and traditional communities,” according to a description on the park’s website.

Closer to Lancaster County, Gettysburg National Military Park only allows ashes to be scattered in certain designated areas with a permit available at the chief ranger’s office.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows for the burial at sea of cremated and non-cremated remains provided the remains are placed more than 3 nautical miles from land and a report is made to the EPA within 30 days of the event.

Ryan said doesn’t know of anyone actually being cited for violating any rules related to scattering ashes, adding that throwing or leaving a stone somewhere is much less conspicuous.

“No one is ever going to know,” she said.

Barbara Kemmis, executive director of the Cremation Association of North America, said littering laws may legally apply to scattering ashes or stones made from ashes, while common sense is the best guide for the few and disparate rules specifically addressing scattering cremated remains.

“If you intend to scatter in a park, but the rule is to pack in/out your belongings, don't scatter,” Kemmis said. “Cremated remains are bone fragments, not ashes, and while not harmful in and of themselves, too much calcium phosphate could unbalance a delicate ecosystem, or leave unsightly residue on a beach.”