Site work is done for a new Wawa in Caernarvon Township, which would be the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator.

The new Wawa is taking a spot in Morgantown at routes 23 and 10, just before the Berks County line. It will be situated at the northwest corner of the intersection, replacing a showroom and car lot for Hershey Motors. It is across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store.

No one from Wawa responded to several requests for information about when the new store might open.

A township official said the project was likely waiting on upgrades to the traffic light at the intersection.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 as an outgrowth of a dairy processing plant founded in 1902 in the village of Wawa, just outside Philadelphia. Today, the regional chain has more than 630 convenience stores that feature a variety of fresh foods, including made-to-order hoagies.

In Lancaster County, Wawa has stores in Ephrata, East Petersburg, East Lampeter Township and Gap.

