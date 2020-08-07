Site work is done for a new Wawa in Caernarvon Township, which would be the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator.
The new Wawa is taking a spot in Morgantown at routes 23 and 10, just before the Berks County line. It will be situated at the northwest corner of the intersection, replacing a showroom and car lot for Hershey Motors. It is across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store.
No one from Wawa responded to several requests for information about when the new store might open.
A township official said the project was likely waiting on upgrades to the traffic light at the intersection.
The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 as an outgrowth of a dairy processing plant founded in 1902 in the village of Wawa, just outside Philadelphia. Today, the regional chain has more than 630 convenience stores that feature a variety of fresh foods, including made-to-order hoagies.
In Lancaster County, Wawa has stores in Ephrata, East Petersburg, East Lampeter Township and Gap.