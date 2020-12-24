The 32-year run in Smoketown for T. Burk & Co. Deli Restaurant has come to a close.

The owners of the restaurant along Route 340 in Smoketown Village Square announced last week that the restaurant was closing for good.

“Due to the recent restrictions put in place, we have had a very difficult year. After much consideration, we have decided to close our doors for the last time,” the owners announced in a Facebook post. The last day was Dec. 19.

Under a mandate imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, restaurants are prohibited from offering indoor dining until Jan. 4. Wolf’s Dec. 10 order follows a series of restrictions on restaurant operations meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

T Burk & Co. Deli was founded in 1988 by Tom and Anna Mary Burk, who operated it until 2010, when they sold it to Bob and Charlene Rothermel. The restaurant featured soups, specialty salads, sandwiches and quiche, along with steak, seafood and pasta dishes.

