Lancaster County and eight other counties will share a $220,000 state grant to keep advancing the smart energy industry through the PAsmart Next Generation Industry Partnership, it was announced Monday.

The nine-county Smart Energy Initiative of Southeastern PA is among 28 programs allocated a total of $4.7 million in grants.

The regional partnership, founded in 2007 and a state Next Generation effort since 2017, serves as a catalyst for growing the smart energy industry by training workers and providing business-development services to partnering companies.

Smart energy consists of clean and renewable energy as well as energy efficiency, energy conservation and demand-side products and services to reduce energy consumption. For more information on the initiative, visit www.smartenergypa.org/.