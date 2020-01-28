York Traditions Bank will open its first full-service branch office in Lancaster County this fall, the bank announced Tuesday.
The 3,600-square-foot branch will be at 1687 Oregon Pike, between the Route 30 Bypass and S&T Bank, and across the street from Lancaster Shopping Center.
Formed in 2002, York-based York Traditions Bank operates six full-service branch offices located in York and Hanover, as well as a loan production office in Camp Hill. It has assets of $540 million.
York Traditions will be the 23rd bank with a branch in Lancaster County, according to federal statistics.