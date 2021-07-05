Hoping to avoid delivery delays like those that occurred last Christmas season, the U.S. Postal Service is installing 138 high-speed package-sorting machines nationwide, including one at its 1400 Harrisburg Pike mail processing and distribution center.

The Harrisburg Pike center’s small unit delivery sorter is scheduled to go into operation in September, said postal service spokesman Tad Kelley. It will process packages going to and coming from the 176- ZIP codes, the designations for Lancaster city and suburbs.

“Last year, USPS was a bit overwhelmed by the rapid growth of parcel deliveries due to the combination of the holidays and COVID-19 impacts … This year, we plan to be very well-positioned to handle the 2021 peak holiday season and beyond,” he said.

The Postal Service processed a record 1.1 billion packages last holiday season, a 48% increase from the 2019 holiday season. The spike in volume combined with a plunge in staff due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among the workforce to trigger the widespread delays.

Ironically, the high-speed sorter is being introduced four months after the Postal Service unveiled controversial plans for slower delivery of some packages as part of a sweeping plan to stem its massive losses.

The changes would have a moderate effect here, with the impact being the worst when the items are traveling the farthest, a Washington Post analysis shows. (See related story for the plan’s impact on letters.)

The new sorter, which Kelley described as “the future of Lancaster mail processing,” can process 2,000 to 3,000 packages, weighing up to 30 pounds, every hour.

That’s up to 12 times faster than sorting by hand, one way packages are sorted here. It’s also an improvement over a second method used here – the Lancaster center’s four existing package-sorting machines.

Kelley declined to provide a speed comparison, saying the new sorter’s main edge over the existing sorters is that it can sort packages by more destinations, eliminating a step of handling and thereby reducing processing time.

The arrival of the new sorter will not lead to job losses, according to Kelley. Rather, the new sorter, which takes four to 10 employees to operate, will supplement existing processing capacity. Some 343 people work at the Harrisburg Pike center, a 150,000-square-foot facility that opened in 1979 at a cost of $10 million.

Kelley declined to disclose the cost of the new sorter, but said it’s part of a 10-year, $40 billion investment in equipment, technology and employees that “will help us provide our customers with predictable, reliable service they expect and deserve this holiday and beyond.”

The new sorters are being installed nationwide after a successful six-month test run in the York post office, according to Kelley. Within southcentral Pennsylvania, the Harrisburg post office also is set to get a new sorter.

Here’s how the new sorter works.

“Packages come into our processing plants (and in the case of larger delivery offices that have the machine like York) raw, unsorted,” Kelley explained in an email.

“The packages pass along conveyor belts, have their barcode information read via electronic cameras and then are dropped into the bins for where they will go for delivery. This used to be done all manually. The electronic reading of the barcode also updates our information for shippers…,” he continued.

Kelley acknowledged that the Postal Service’s “strategic restructuring,” announced in March, would slow deliveries of some packages because the Postal Service will lessen its use of costly air transportation, in favor of moving more mail by truck.

But he said the delivery of most packages would be unaffected.

Under the changes, the USPS’ new goal would be to deliver 68% of all first-class packages in the contiguous U.S. in two to three days, he said; currently, its goal is to deliver all of them within that time.

For the remaining 32% of first-class packages, delivery would take another day or two, Kelley said.

The delivery time would depend on the distance the package would travel. Packages would arrive in two days if delivery is within an eight-hour driving radius, three days if within 32 hours, four days if within 50 hours and five days for anything farther.

The Postal Service has yet to say when the changes would go into effect. It is waiting for advisory feedback from the Postal Regulatory Commission, according to Kelley.

Faster but more expensive delivery options would remain available from the Postal Service.