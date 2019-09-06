There’s already plenty of evidence that the downtown real estate market is booming.

The number of businesses moving into center-city, and the number of existing businesses expanding, make that apparent.

But here’s a brand new numerical indicator that the downtown real estate market is hot: Wednesday’s sale of 158-160 E. King St.

Some of the partners in CPA firm Trout, Ebersole & Groff bought the historic building for $2.7 million — about a year after it sold for $1.75 million.

There was no renovation to the 15,000-square-foot building since it changed hands in June 2018 that would have boosted the price by a million dollars in 16 months.

The property just happens to be on one of the hottest streets in downtown.

It’s where newcomer Woodstream is arriving this month, and existing businesses Fulton Financial and Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square have just finished major expansions, among other instances of business growth.

“It’s really a matter of supply and demand,” said Todd Harrington, managing partner at Trout, Ebersole & Groff. “Relative to some of the other options that we explored, this was a good value for us.”

Trout, Ebersole & Groff, with its headquarters at 1705 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, will open a branch office in the city building.