Small businesses in Lancaster County that want free personal protective equipment can sign up for it beginning at noon today, Monday, June 8, say program organizers the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Available to small businesses with up to 100 employees, the free PPE includes face masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning wipes, cleaning sprays and touchless thermometers. The mix of items will be tailored to particular industries.

Interested small businesses can sign up by visiting the website RecoveryLancaster.com.

In addition, small businesses that have been hurt by COVID-19 and have 20 or fewer employees can apply for working capital grants up to $35,000 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 15 through 6:59 p.m. Friday, June 19, also via RecoveryLancaster.com.

Criteria for recipients of grants through this Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund will be posted on RecoveryLancaster.com soon. Recipients will not be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Rather, once the application period closes, all applicants will be considered.

The $6 million PPE program and the $10 million grant program (to be followed by two more waves of grants totaling $15 million) are being paid for by the county’s $95 million in federal CARES Act funds. The Lancaster County Commissioners allocated the money last month.