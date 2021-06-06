Ken Shackelford has been bringing bus tour groups from Virginia to Lancaster County for more than 40 years.

His two-night trips are highlighted by a show at Sight & Sound and include shopping at Kitchen Kettle Village and meals at restaurants such as Shady Maple Smorgasbord or Miller’s Smorgasbord.

“Lancaster County has always been an easy trip to get, because everyone always likes coming to Lancaster,” said Shackelford, 76, a retired truck driver who lives near Newport News, Virginia.

But none of Shackelford’s trips happened last year, and they are only now starting to resume. A trip scheduled for this past April was pushed back to mid-May, then came up with only 39 people. One for mid-June will also only have 39 people, reflecting reluctance on the part of his senior-citizen travelers. Normally, he runs 50 to a bus and has a waiting list.

“Some of them are just leery about going right now,” Shackelford said. “It’s going to pick back up, but it’s going to take a while.”

A year after the coronavirus pandemic dealt a severe blow to Lancaster County’s tourism industry, the loosening of restrictions, the rise of vaccinations, and the steady decline of COVID-19 deaths and cases are reasons for optimism. But the bus tours that help fill the county theaters and tourist destinations face two major challenges that will keep them from reaching pre-pandemic levels in the near future.

Bus trippers skew older and tend to be more conservative about returning to past travel patterns, as Shackelford noted. It also takes months to organize tours and sell seats. Most of this year’s tourist season will be over by the time bus trips return to anything near normal numbers, leaving a year of mostly empty bus parking lots.

“It’s been a slow uptick, but everyone is expecting a very heavy comeback in the fall,” said Austin Lawrence, who handles bus travel for Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse. “At this pace, it might be 20 to 30 percent of normal.”

And that's significant, since in pre-pandemic times, 15% to 20% of the village's visitors arrived via bus.

Sight & Sound Theatres, the county’s biggest tourist attraction, could get 20 to 30 busloads of customers per performance before the pandemic. The most busloads to a performance of the current show “Queen Esther”? Nine.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty for 2021,” said Sara Murphy, Sight & Sound’s vice president of brand development. “But for 2022, we’ve been getting fantastic feedback. We’re getting a lot of bookings. That seems to be on track for what a normal year looks like.”

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, for instance, normally gets about 10% of its customers via tour bus. American Music Theatre gets anywhere from none to 45%, depending on the show.

Slow return of buses

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, nearby day-trippers can make a quick decision to visit Lancaster County but bus groups can’t respond so fast.

Buses bring passengers who have signed up through a church or community group, or as part of a “retail” package that has been organized by a tour company that sells seats individually.

Retail tours are advertised as part of a company’s seasonal schedule, and are typically planned a year in advance. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have delayed that planning.

“The biggest challenge has been the fact that a lot of places weren’t open to return calls and book dates,” said David Davenport, owner and president of Signa Tours in Richmond, Virginia. “Most recently, everybody is just beginning to open up.”

With roughly 30 passengers needed to break even on a 56-seat coach, companies have been loath to commit to a tour that might wind up costing them money, especially as gas prices have pushed up the costs.

Even if a church or other community group already has a full slate of passengers, reserving a bus and creating an itinerary requires months of lead time. Sharon West, president of Manheim-based Brunswick Tours, said she is now getting more “last minute” requests to organize tours, but even those are for September or October.

West said one reason for the lack of tours is that many senior centers around the country have been closed for many months, unable to organize tours.

While demand is growing, West said bus tours won’t return fast enough to get anywhere near typical levels following a slow start. By late May, Brunswick Tours could have already had 100 buses arrive in the area. But this year, it has only had half a dozen.

Brunswick’s schedule for September and October is looking better, with around 75 groups scheduled to arrive, although that’s still less than half of normal, said West, noting that many groups are making plans to return next year, when Sight & Sound will have a new show, “David.” It premieres in March.

“A lot of people are very amped up about 2022,” she said. “Sight & Sound will have a new show. That’s always a good year for the tourism industry when Sight & Sound has a new show.”

Safety on board

Bus tours that are running have organizers grappling with making travelers feel safe while accommodating different opinions about vaccinations and masks.

For a trip arriving later this month, Shackelford is requiring all his passengers be fully vaccinated, a policy he says prompted three people to drop out, but helped convince six others to join.

Two of the people who dropped out will joined a similar Lancaster tour this month by Blessed Friends Travel, a church-based group with a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on vaccinations, according to co-organizer Valerie Bass.

Bass, based in Matthews, Virginia, said the trip was planned for April 2020, was postponed several times and will now just cover costs with 38 people.

“We’re just excited to get started. That’s our main thing,” she said. ““We didn’t have great expectations, but we wanted to be able to pay for the bus, and we’ve done that.”

More so than worries about getting sick, Bass said some people didn’t join the trip because of the potential for masking requirements at stops, even after she allowed unvaccinated people to travel.

“I said, ‘… you won’t have to wear your mask on the bus, but I don’t know what you’ll do when you go in buildings.’ But they still were like, ‘Nah, I think we’ll wait,’” Bass said.

--Staff Writer Tim Mekeel contributed to this story.