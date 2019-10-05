Slate Cafe in Lititz is under new ownership.

The roughly 30-seat cafe at 43 E. Main St. was bought late last month for an undisclosed price from twin sisters Eryn and Emily McCoy.

The McCoys had owned it since March 2018 when they renovated what had been Spill Cafe.

The new owners of the cafe are sisters Laura Heller and Anne Nye along with Jon Wechter. Heller and Nye, who both have experience working in various cafes, will manage the day-to-day operations.

The new owners are doing some updates to the decor and plan to soon extend the hours and as well as adjust the menu which features soups, salads, sandwiches, coffee drinks and fruit smoothies as well as all-day breakfast.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The owners say they plan to feature occasional live music while showcasing art in the shop from local artists.