Silver Spring Family Restaurant reopened Thursday morning in West Hempfield Township just over a week after it closed because of a kitchen fire.

The late night fire that started because of a faulty temperature control gauge at the restaurant at 3643 Marietta Ave. was quickly contained by firefighters, a response building owner George Agadis said limited the damage.

The morning after the Feb. 25 fire, employees and some community volunteers along with construction crews started making repairs and cleaning up at the restaurant.

The restaurant at 3643 Marietta Ave. in the village of Silver Spring dates to the early 1960s, when it was a luncheonette and gas station that also housed a barber shop.

Operated for a time as Martin House Restaurant and Bob’s Family Restaurant, it became Silver Spring Family Restaurant in 1999 when it was bought by Agadis and his brother Tony. They also own the Brickerville House Family Restaurant.

The brothers still own the property, but the restaurant has been owned and operated since June 2019 by Demetris and Eleni Spanoudakis.