Sight & Sound's 'I Heard the Bells' takes in $2.77 million at the box office on its opening weekend

Lancaster County-based Sight & Sound Ministries’ first film, “I Heard the Bells,” grossed $2.77 million at the box office since it opened Thursday.

Because of its success, its run is being extended.

“ 'I Heard The Bells' is closing in on $3 million in gross United States box office and because of that, dates will be extended through Dec. 15th, Ray Nutt, CEO of the film’s distributor Fathom Events, wrote in an email to LNP| LancasterOnline Monday. “This is very significant as a small film producer like Sight & Sound is pulling box office numbers in the top 5 overall as of today. ‘I Heard The Bells’ was number two on its opening night (Thursday), only behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

That means Sight & Sound and Fathom Events were number two behind a major Disney release, Nutt wrote.

The box office tally, as well as positive reviews, provide encouragement for what the longtime Bible-based stage producer termed an “experiment” with potentially profound business implications. With the new film, Sight & Sound is not only trying to extend its reach to screens big and small, it is also trying to tell new stories about faith-based but not specifically biblical subjects.

Beyond expectation

The film about famed 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow tells the tragic and inspirational events that led him to write the poem "Christmas Bells," which would become the beloved Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

Between Thursday and Sunday, the film has been shown on about 1,200 screens in the United States to an estimated audience of 220,000 ticket holders, said Katie Miller, Sight & Sound director of marketing. The count is not final and does not include Canada and Australia, where it was also released.

“We are feeling very excited this morning,” said Miller on Monday. “It’s beyond what we were hoping for an opening weekend.”

It cracked the top 10 films for the weekend, coming in at sixth ahead of the Warner Bros. “Black Adam,” according to ComScore, a entertainment analytics firm in California. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the list. By contrast, “Wakanda Forever’ grossed an estimated $17.59 million over the weekend at 3,855 U.S. screens making its total domestic box office take at $393 million. A closer comparison might be Christian faith-based “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2,” which has grossed $14 million since its release Nov. 18. “The Chosen” is a television series about the calling of Jesus’ disciples.

Sight & Sound, headquartered in Strasburg Township, is known for its epic stage productions of biblical stories through the private, for-profit Sight & Sound Theatres. Its newest theater production, “David,” debuted in March and is considered an important driver of tourism in Lancaster County. Sight & Sound also operates a theater in Branson, Missouri.

Filmed in Lancaster County with a local cast, “I Heard the Bells” cost roughly $3 million to make and is considered low budget by Hollywood standards. Yet, its makers, steeped in decades of epic stage performances, embraced high production values. As of Monday, the film had a 98% score based on 250 audience reviews on RottenTomatoes.com. Only one movie critic review is listed and that is from Sunbury Broadcasting and The Aisle Seat critic Mike McGranaghan, who is also known by his radio moniker “Movie Mike.”

McGranaghan gave the film three out of four stars.

“There's a sincerity to the presentation that will make it resonate with faith crowds, but also hold appeal for Longfellow enthusiasts or folks coming merely for the holiday theme,” McGranaghan wrote after a minor critique of pacing.”Seeing where Sight & Sound goes from here will be interesting. Their debut film is a promising start to whatever they have in mind for moviegoers.“

Miller said the company embarked on its first movie as an experiment, a $3 million attempt to learn about filmmaking and the film business. Filming began in 2021.

“From the very beginning we have been calling it a learning experience,” Miller said. “We wanted to be able to learn and learn well. We had really very limited expectations.”

Miller acknowledged there were differences in filming theater, which Sight & Sound has presented in the past to about 100,000 ticket holders. Films of productions of “Jonah,” “Moses” and “Noah,” have been presented as one or two-day events in theaters.

“We were pleasantly surprised at how well our teams took their craft from the stage to the screen,” Miller said. “It is different to film on location with so many outside partners. It’s definitely different from theater.”

Some notable locations include Strasburg Rail Road (and downtown Strasburg), the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Moonstone Manor in Elizabethtown, Trinity Evangelical Church in Manheim and Mount Hope Winery, north of Manheim.

Miller said there was a question about how a non-biblical story would be received by Sight & Sound’s core audience and it's clear there is support for more Christian faith-based stories.

A ‘sweet spot’

“It was a really good showing this weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “It shows the kind of interest for this type of film.”

Dergarabedian said the current film market benefits a small faith-based holiday film such as “I Heard the Bells.” The film comes at a time when there are fewer films than prior to the pandemic and movie theaters are eager for content, he said. Plus it is a faith-based movie released during the Christmas season.

“It's sort of hitting the exact sweet spot,” Dergarabedian said. “It’s actually in a lot of theaters, and that’s pretty impressive.”

He said in a traditional marketplace it would be difficult for a film like “I Heard the Bells” to break into the top 10 but in this current, post-pandemic marketplace is an opportunity for this type of film or event.

Being an event-based showing means that the film license is limited. The film was set to close Thursday nationwide. It won’t run as long or on as many screens or showings as a traditional film.

“In the faith-based world it’s all about timing and getting the word out,” Dergarabedian said.

“I Heard the Bells” was released in partnership with Fathom Events, a distributor of content to movie theaters in North America.

The movie has been packaged with other faith-based film events for the holidays including: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “5,000 Blankets,” “The Met’s Magic Flute” and “It’s Christmastime Again.”

Nutt said faith-based films have seen growth in 2022.

“Fathom Events has supported those films not just through our network of theaters but also through our Fathom Church Network – an arm of our organization that works with church groups to bring films to underserved communities, perhaps those far from a local theater,” Nutt said.

In addition to “The Chosen,” Nutt said this year, 7 of the top 25 documentary films were faith-based through Fathom Events including “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” grossing $1.6 million and “A Case For Heaven” grossing $1.5 million. “The Chosen: Season 3 - Episode 1&2" just broke Fathom's all-time record at $14.4 million.

For smaller, non-studio releases, Fathom Events is able to leverage a network of 800 theater partners to introduce the film to audiences worldwide. Based on demand, more can be added, Nutt said.

Miller said the film found its largest audiences in Philadelphia; New York City; Dallas; Washington, D.C.; and Lancaster County.

She said those markets are where Sight & Sound typically sees high sales because that is where audiences are most familiar with the theaters. Dallas is most familiar with the Branson location.

Rounding out the top 10 popular locations for the film are Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Roanoke, Virginia.

Miller said she thinks stories of hope are resonating with people because “it’s been a very challenging season for many.”

“We’re thrilled to see faith entertainment to be received throughout the nation because we are passionate to tell stories of hope,” Miller said.

“I Heard the Bells” will remain in Lancaster County movie theaters until the end of the month, and is expected to extend its run at many theaters nationally as well.

‘Bells’ story is ‘not done being told’

The film is on track to gross at least what it cost to make but it’s not clear if Sight & Sound will recoup it all. There are tiers thresholds of ticket sales that change how much Sight & Sound gets, Miller said.

There are further opportunities to sell the film, including internationally and digitally. It could be released again next year.

“We’re learning a lot about the industry itself and continuing to learn as this process unfolds,” Miller said. “We’re not sure what comes next but we know the story is not done being told. We believe there is still a place for it to play again in the future.

“For us, at the end of the day, it's really about audiences experiencing their own renewed sense of hope during the holiday season.”