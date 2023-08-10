Running out of room to store the large sets for its shows, Sight & Sound Theatres hopes to break ground next spring on a new storage building behind its 2,100-seat Strasburg Township theater.

The new, 19,000-square-foot building at 300 Hartman Bridge Road is the second section of a building Sight & Sound planned nearly 20 years ago but did not finish because of the 2008 opening of its theater in Branson, Missouri.

“I was here 19 years ago about the same building, phase 1,” Doyle Heisey, facilities director for Sight & Sound, told the Strasburg Township Zoning Hearing Board this week. “In between then and now we built in Branson, which has a warehouse, so that is why this was delayed,”

The Strasburg Township zoners granted the height variance Sight & Sound was seeking, which allows the new part of the storage building to exceed a 35-foot limit. Sight & Sound needed a new height variance because the variance it received for the building in 2004 had expired.

The new building, with an average height of just over 62 feet, would be as high as the other part of the building that was completed in 2005 and spans 16,000 square feet. The new building will fit in a spot at the back of the complex that had been excavated for it in 2005.

Since the new storage building has not yet been put out for bids, Heisey said he did not have a cost estimate for the project, which he said could be completed in spring 2025.

Sight & Sound produces nationally known stage productions based on biblical figures. Its shows typically appear first at the Strasburg Township theater and then are performed in Branson. Since old shows are often restaged with updated sets, the old sets are usually kept in storage.

Currently, “Moses” is being shown at the Strasburg Township theater while “Queen Esther” – shown in Strasburg Township in 2020 – is being staged in Branson. Moses had previously been staged in 2014.