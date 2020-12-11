Sight & Sound on Friday canceled the final three weeks of performances of “Queen Esther,” complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing theaters and certain other businesses statewide until Jan. 4 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary shutdown, eliminating 30 performances, triggers the furlough of about 215 employees, said CEO Matt Neff. The timing of the furloughs – two weeks before Christmas – adds to the pain of the decision, he indicated.

“This decision comes with an incredibly heavy heart …,” he said in a statement.

Affected employees are in the show operations, cast and guest services areas, according to Sight & Sound. The furloughs represent about half of the workforce at the Strasburg theater – the county’s biggest tourist attraction, drawing nearly 1 million people a year in pre-pandemic times to see its original musical presentations of Bible stories.

Sight & Sound will resume performances of “Queen Esther” sometime in 2021, according to its website.

Friday’s action is the latest in a series of costly setbacks for Sight & Sound and its employees this year due to COVID-19, despite monumental efforts by the company and its workforce.

As the pandemic hit in mid-March and Wolf began ordering nonessential businesses to close in southeastern Pennsylvania, Sight & Sound opted to postpone the March 14 premiere of the $6 million show a mere two days before the scheduled opening.

Initially, the premiere was bumped back just a week. But the rapid spread of the virus led to multiple postponements of the opening, ultimately forcing Sight & Sound to furlough 90% of its 475 employees here. Each delay pushed back Sight & Sound’s opportunity to fulfill its mission of ministry, begin recouping its investment of time and money, and bring back furloughed workers.

“Queen Esther” finally premiered July 30, but state restrictions limited the seating capacity in the 2,000-seat auditorium to 15%, a far cry from the sellouts it would have had under normal circumstances. The show went on, but at a loss of $2 million per week, something Sight & Sound chose to endure in hopes that the state would allow capacity to rise.

The state did loosen some restrictions slightly, eventually enabling Sight & Sound to use 25% of its capacity.

At the same time, Sight & Sound devised imaginative ways to reach people it couldn’t seat in its auditorium. For instance, it presented a live broadcast of “Queen Esther” and aired films of two earlier shows, “Jonah” and “Jesus.”

Then a fall surge in COVID-19 cases to record levels in the county and much of the state led Wolf to clamp down again on Thursday, temporarily closing theaters, gyms and restaurants (to indoor dining).

“Over the last five months we’ve been successfully mitigating risk, following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and creatively problem solving to effectively and safely be open at a time when ministry is needed most, and providing employment which is critical to the health and vitality of our individual team members and the community at large,” Neff said.

Neff added:

“Our prayers continue to go out for all those suffering loss and for our leaders through this challenging time. We implore the governor to work with the legislature and our community leaders for solutions that improve the whole health and wellbeing of the people of Pennsylvania, instead of the devastation these forced closures invite.”