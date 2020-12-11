Sight & Sound on Friday canceled the final three weeks of performances of “Queen Esther,” saying the action is made necessary by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close theaters and certain other businesses until Jan. 4 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The closing will trigger the furlough of more than 200 employees, said CEO Matt Neff. The timing of the furloughs – two weeks before Christmas – adds to the pain of the decision, he said.

“This decision comes with an incredibly heavy heart …,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last five months we’ve been successfully mitigating risk, following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and creatively problem solving to effectively and safely be open at a time when ministry is needed most, and providing employment which is critical to the health and vitality of our individual team members and the community at large,” Neff added.

Neff continued, “Our prayers continue to go out for all those suffering loss and for our leaders through this challenging time. We implore the governor to work with the legislature and our community leaders for solutions that improve the whole health and wellbeing of the people of Pennsylvania, instead of the devastation these forced closures invite.”

