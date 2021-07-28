Better late than never.

Twenty-two entertainment venues, movie theaters, museums and promoters across Lancaster County have received federal grants totaling $23.3 million through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program this month.

The grants, from what was originally proposed as the more narrowly focused Save Our Stages program, initially were expected to be awarded this spring, when the pandemic still was forcing venues to either operate at a fraction of their capacity or go completely dark.

Now, due to the state removing the last COVID-related restrictions in May, the venues are back operating at full capacity.

But the federal relief still is badly needed to help whittle down the mountain of debt that accumulated while their operations were handcuffed by the pandemic, which arrived with a fury in March 2020, local industry leaders say.

The $16 billion Shuttered Venue program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December. Funds were distributed in early July. Recipients were disclosed Tuesday by the program administrator, the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We’re overjoyed in spite of the almost eight-month fight to get to the finish line,” said Brandon Martin, director of operations at American Music Theatre, which received $4.4 million, second most in the county.

Receiving the grant at long last “feels like an immense weight off our shoulders. While we are grateful to be open once again, the fact remains that we are climbing out of a 15-month period of being completely shuttered,” Martin said.

Sight & Sound Theatres, the county’s biggest tourist draw and a catalyst for the local tourism industry overall, got the maximum amount possible -- $10.0 million. (See bottom of story for full list of local recipients.)

“We are extremely grateful for the funds the … grant provided. However, it only covers a portion of the 70% loss in revenue in 2020,” said Sara Murphy, Sight & Sound vice president of brand development.

“We continue to cautiously steward our resources while anticipating theater business to grow towards pre-COVID audience sizes. At this time, we are still evaluating how these funds will be allocated,” she said.

At the Fulton Theatre, which received the third most here, $3.1 million, Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin voiced the perspective of the other venue operators – the grant is great but it doesn’t end their financial worries.

“These funds make it so that we are better coming out of this pandemic but we still need our community’s support,” he said, saying the nonprofit is counting on the public to keep buying tickets and keep contributing to its $30 million renovation and expansion project. (Some $29.45 million has been raised to date.)

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre received $1.8 million, the fourth biggest grant in the county.

“Although the Dutch Apple has been open for the past year, this grant will significantly help our ability to return to a more normal operating budget,” said majority owner Will Prather.

At least two major Lancaster County entertainment venues have grant applications pending. Mount Hope Estate & Winery/PA Renaissance Faire is seeking $5.4 million. Penn Cinemas also has an application pending; the amount it's seeking was not immediately available.

To be eligible, applicants need to show a dip of earned revenue of at least 25% percent in at least one quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter in 2019. The SBA still is accepting applications at https://www.svograntportal.sba.gov/s/.

How much can an eligible entity receive? For an entity operating on Jan. 1, 2019, grant amounts are the smaller of 45% of its 2019 earned revenue or $10 million. For an entity that began operating after Jan. 1, 2019, grant amounts are six times its average 2019 monthly earned revenue for the full months it did operate or $10 million, whichever is less.

Grants can be used only certain things, including payroll, paying independent contractors, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, state or local taxes, and advertising a specific event.

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant recipients in Lancaster County (listed by amount)

Entities listed are in Lancaster unless otherwise noted.

Sight & Sound Theatres, Strasburg, $10.0 million.

American Music Theatre, $4.4 million.

Fulton Theatre, $3.1 million.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre (Prather Productions), $1.8 million.

Reel Cinemas Lancaster, $1.4 million.

Zoetropolis, $666,100.

Creative Ministries, Manheim, $393,500.

Lancaster Mennonite Conference Historical Society, $234,900.

North Museum of Nature and Science, $217,900.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center, $161,800.

The New Main, Ephrata, $128,500.

Prima Arts, $133,200.

Brett A. Myers Inc., $110,000.

Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy, $99,500.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, $93,400.

Box Out Productions, $76,200.

TAG Management Group, $56,100.

Susquehanna Stage Co., Marietta, $54,900.

Phantom Power, Millersville, $44,600.

Music at Gretna, Elizabethtown, $31,200.

Box Out Bullying, $20,500.

Holy Land Christian Foundation, Paradise, $18,800.

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

This story will be updated.