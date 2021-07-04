When Alfred Angelo closed all its stores in July 2017, many of the bridal store customers were left scrambling to find replacement dresses.

For Kevin Lapp, the closures meant he suddenly needed a replacement tenant for the 3,000 square feet Alfred Angelo had occupied since 2005 in Hawthorne Center, his shopping center along Fruitville Pike. Another vacancy cropped up in April 2018 when the adjacent Fine Wine & Good Spirts store left in April 2018 for the nearby Shoppes at Belmont.

Sometime this fall Lapp says a new commercial tenant is slated to open in the combined space, filling a hole in the busy Manheim Township shopping center.

Yet, over the last three-plus years, the space hasn’t been idle. Instead, it was the home of an unorthodox vendor marketplace that was both loosely organized and short-lived but which helped launch many of the roughly two dozen entrepreneurs that set up shop there.

Not conceived as a business incubator, Lancaster Marketplace nevertheless provided a valuable opportunity for some entrepreneurs to test and grow their business ideas, followed by a push out to the door when it all came to an abrupt end this spring.

“It really evolved into something special for a period of time. But they all out grew it, and they had to scramble (when it closed.) But they all did,” said Amy Spangler, who was a part-time manager. “It was a baptism by fire.”

Not a regular market

Lancaster Marketplace opened in August 2018 with 11 merchants selling local and artisanal products, including cookies, pickles, candy, organic dairy products, bath and body products, and Indian food.

Lapp said he was inspired to create Lancaster Marketplace by similar vendor marketplaces he had seen in other commercial spaces on the East Coast. While he said he was “not sure” why he thought it might work in Hawthorne Center, he expected being near major roadways in a busy part of Manheim Township would help.

From the beginning, Lapp said he took a hands-off approach to the market, although he eventually hired Spangler in late 2019 as a part-time manager. Lapp also allowed vendors to grow well beyond their first stands, add space for production, or expand hours well beyond the original four days a week planned for the market.

“Mr. Lapp, he didn’t care. Which was cool,” said Nyisha Hammond, owner of Juisibox, a fresh-squeezed juice business that joined Lancaster Marketplace in July 2020 and moved to her own retail store in May. “We didn’t operate like a regular market.”

Ultimately, though, Lapp said having one commercial tenant occupy the space would be generate more revenue, while requiring less management. So, when he got a lead on a commercial tenant that could occupy the space, he informed tenants the market would close at the end of February. Some tenants ultimately stayed a couple months past the announced closing date.

Lapp said he’s pleased with the way Lancaster Marketplace ultimately served to help grow some new business, but says he’s not likely to do something similar.

“I’d say it was a one-off kind of thing. We’re not set up to manage that,” he said.

Cookie success story

Of the nearly two dozen vendors who operated at Lancaster Marketplace, at least six have opened new retail storefronts since it closed, with another slated to open in September. Seven others previously had their own retail spaces, while the other former standholders now operate in other markets or as a home-based business.

Taylor Chip Cookie Co., one of the original tenants, opened two new locations after leaving Lancaster Marketplace and is now making plans to build a 20,000-square-foot creamery in West Hempfield Township that will add ice cream to their offerings.

Before beginning at Lancaster Marketplace, Taylor Chip owners Doug and Sara Taylor only occasionally sold cookies at pop-up events. They say the $375 monthly rent including utilities for a stand convinced them to try to turn their hobby and part-time business into a full-time venture by spending $15,000 to build a stand.

“If this doesn’t work out, we can go back to jobs and pay this off very easily,” Sara Taylor recalls thinking. “I don’t think we would have ever gone out and gotten our own retail place, I think we were too afraid to do it."

Taylor Chip expanded rapidly at Lancaster Marketplace, helped by social media savvy and a focus on shipping cookies that got a big boost both due to pandemic-inspired buying habits and from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who gave them a plug at the beginning of the pandemic after unboxing some cookies they sent him on YouTube.

Now operating with 33 employees, Taylor Chip’s revenue last year was around $800,000. This year, they’re hoping for a 300% jump.

“I’m sure Kevin probably lost a lot of money on the market, but the opportunity he gave people … is life changing,” said Sara Taylor.

Lapp did not respond to a question asking whether he lost money with Lancaster Marketplace.

More success stories

When Lancaster Marketplace expanded in April 2019 into part of the former Fine Wine & Good Spirits space, Oola Bowls joined.

“Part of us going to Lancaster Marketplace was us having the ability to have a kitchen area in the back,” said Brock Snider, co-founder of the berry bowl and smoothie café. “The issue there was you had to do all the build-out yourself.”

Snider credits Lancaster Marketplace and his fellow vendors with helping grow their business, saying there was an easy exchange of advice and encouragement since so many standholders were new entrepreneurs. After the Lancaster Marketplace closed, Oola Bowls opened a retail store in May at 1963 Fruitville Pike, which they plan to use as a model for franchising.

“If you kind of look at who started (at Lancaster Marketplace) and where they ended up, it was a great little incubator for a lot of businesses, ourselves in included,” said Joe Ferderbar, who co-founded Oola Bowls in 2018 with a food truck and stand at Lancaster Central Market.

Snider became a big booster for Lancaster Marketplace, recruiting new vendors and offering advice and practical help to others. He was among those who encouraged Tanya’s Pastry Shop owner Inna Kondramashin to focus on pierogis, which helped spur her to rechristen her stand as Inna’s Perogies.

Another standholder, Gretchen Maser, helped Kondramashin set up a wholesale business which now has her pierogis being sold in 50-plus stores.

“It was an awesome experience of helping each other,” said Kondramashin, who recently moved to a new production facility at Artisan Mill Co. outside Lititz where she plans to open a retail store in September. “I do credit the people I knew at Lancaster Marketplace.”

Kristen Richards shared a stand with Breakaway Farms and handled their sales when she opened Front Porch Baking in October at Lancaster Marketplace. She says the arrangement gave her a low-cost physical presence for what had been an online ordering business, allowing her to gain enough confidence to open her own retail shop after the market closed.

Richards, who had previously worked at the former Bakehouse on King in downtown Lancaster, said being at a suburban market also helped her learn more about potential bakery customers who might not want to travel into Lancaster city, and valued easy parking more than she realized.

“It was a stepping stone for getting me where I am now,” said Richards, who opened in March at a small shopping center in Millersville.

So bad it was good

Even with all successes that have come out of Lancaster Marketplace, many former standholders say everything wasn’t always hunky dory, particularly with the way it ended.

While Spangler brought some overall direction, the market resisted standardization. Standholders set their own hours and built stands the way that best suited them. And Spangler said rents weren’t uniform either.

“The landlord opened it up as a great opportunity, but there was never really any governing body,” Spangler said.

While some standholders welcomed the chance to be open more than just Wednesday through Saturday, Liz Lentz of Just 4 Paws and Hooves said she was confused that so many standholders weren’t sticking to the advertised opening days. Lentz said a customer once let her know about her displeasure when finding her closed on a Tuesday.

“She was screaming at me, saying ‘I came in here yesterday and you weren’t here.’ And I’m like, ‘Ma’am, the market is only open from Wednesday through Sunday,’” Lentz recalled.

And Lentz, who joined in October and signed a short-term lease, said she felt blindsided when she was given 30 days’ notice of the market’s planned closing at the end of February, forcing everyone to try to find new space.

While Lentz had not invested that much money in her stand, she said the sudden closure was tougher on others who had. But, despite the problems, Lentz said being at the market was still “a blessing,” since it help spur her to open a stand-alone retail shop in Intercourse, near Kitchen Kettle Village.

“It all worked out, it was just a lot of money to put out for such a short period,” she said.

Doug Taylor of Taylor Chip said the sudden announcement about the market’s closure was certainly less than ideal, even though he doesn’t fault Lapp for committing to someone who would rent the whole space.

Yet, coupled with the overall lack of marketing which forced his company to aggressively promote itself and try to win customers by bolstering shipping, Taylor says that final push out the door was just another example of the overall experience that proved so valuable.

“I think that’s what made the marketplace so good — the fact that it was bad,” he said.