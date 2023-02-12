Maria Elmeier says being a single mom who was raised by a single mom gave her an instinct for saving money.

“I’ve always been aware of my financial situation, and I always try to make sure I am getting the most out of every penny that I spend,” said Elmeier, 34, who is now married and lives in New Holland with her husband Tim Elmeier, and their two children, ages 3 and 13 years old.

So when she learned she could save money by shopping for an electricity supplier, Elmeier embraced the option despite the extra effort involved. She has to periodically review terms on deals that can sometimes number more than 100. And then, crucially, she must carefully track when her money-saving deal ends so she can repeat the process to change to yet another new supplier to avoid an automatic rate increase.

She currently has a smartphone reminder for Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, that says “switch PPL provider.”

Until then, Elmeier is on a plan with Energy Harbor that is two cents less than PPL’s current default rate, or price to compare, of $14.6 cents, resulting in a monthly savings of around $20 on what is now a roughly $140 month bill.

Elmeier is a rarity when it comes to Pennsylvania’s deregulated residential electricity and natural gas marketplaces. Faced with a large number of often confusing deals and sometimes just plain unaware they have an option, most Pennsylvanians don’t bother shopping to save. And, on the whole, customers who do shop end up paying more in the long run because they fail to take that crucial step that Elmeier is focused on – remembering to switch again before their special money-saving deal runs out.

The result is that sometimes hundreds of dollars a year in savings is lost even as consumers face some of the highest energy prices in recent history.

The statistics for the two dominant utilities in Lancaster County are telling. Only 14% of all natural gas utility UGI’s 670,000 customers statewide and 36% of all electricity utility PPL’s 1.4 million customers statewide have shopped for alternate suppliers, with the rest shouldering higher rates that in PPL’s case have jumped 64% in the last year.

“Part of the challenge with it is that for consumers there are a multitude of offers that are available that can get confusing very quickly,” said Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate Paul Cicero. “If you remain vigilant and you carefully pay attention to your calendar and when your contract is ending, you can continue to find savings.”

Since most people use at least some electricity, the deregulated system for electricity shopping has attracted the most attention for retail energy companies who make frequent pitches for new customers through mailers and phone calls as well as door-to-door visits. While the promotions may seem too good to be true, the savings can be real.

Yet those savings can also quickly disappear when an initial low rate is replaced with something that has customers paying much more than they would have if they had done nothing.

“Even smart people who do their best, they sign up and forget when the term ends. So they go from a decent program to back to the open market and literally their bill doubles,” said Jeff Boyer, president of Paramount Energy Management, a Lancaster-based company that helps customers arrange alternative suppliers and then alerts them before their rates change.

“In a free-market economy, whether we like it or not, it’s dog-eat-dog,” Boyer said.

Yet savings can be had, stressed Elmeier.

“I wish I could convince more people to do it because everything is so expensive now,” she said. “I mean, my goodness, we’re spending so much more than ever now on just basic necessities.”

Shopper beware

When it comes to shopping for energy, the price for forgetfulness can be steep.

From 2015 to 2020, residential shopping customers in the state have been charged more than $1.5 billion more than they would have if they had kept default service, according to the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, which analyzed aggregate charges and compared that to what customers would have been billed for default service.

PPL customers who opted to switch suppliers wound up being billed $296 million more between January 2015 and May 2020, the Pennsylvania Utility Law project’s analysis showed. PPL serves 1.4 million customers in 29 counties in eastern and central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

The results illustrate that savings realized by customers who shop and save are on the whole wiped out by customers who shop and then wind up spending more because they don’t change their supplier when their rate eventually rises.

Elizabeth Marx, executive director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, said marketing practices such as door-to-door offers in low-income neighborhoods and new contracts that come with a gift card or other giveaway wind up targeting people who can least afford to pay extra when the initial low rate suddenly jumps.

“Excessive pricing in the retail electric markets have a uniquely detrimental impact on low-income consumers, who are more susceptible to promised savings and sign-on incentives like gift cards and giveaways. Unfortunately, energy marketers are taking advantage of this vulnerability,” Marx testified last June before the state House of Representatives Consumer Affairs Committee.

One active promotion for a supplier promoting “clean energy” mailed to a house in Lancaster city offers electricity at 13.09 cents per kWh for three months after which service will continue “on terms set forth in notices” that will be sent 60 and 30 days before the end of the contract. The offer includes a $100 reward card that will be mailed “2-3 weeks” after the second full month billing statement, meaning it will likely arrive just before the rate changes.

“Anybody that wants to give you a $100 free shopping card, you’re going to easily pay $1,000 more a year for that $100,” Boyer said.

An evolving market

The slew of companies that offer customers alternatives are a result of Pennsylvania’s deregulated market, which gives private energy companies the chance to compete to supply electricity and natural gas.

In Lancaster County, customers who don’t shop automatically have their electricity supplied mostly by PPL and their natural gas by UGI Utilities at a default rate called the price to compare. Customers who choose alternate suppliers still have energy delivered over PPL wires or through UGI’s pipes for a separate distribution charge. By law, the companies can only make money through distribution charges; they cannot profit from supplying energy.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which regulates utilities across the state, heavily promotes the options for consumers while operating papowerswitch.com and pagasswitch.com, the website where customers can compare rates and choose suppliers that provide service in their area.

In the 17603 ZIP code, which includes parts of Lancaster city as well as East Hempfield and Manor townships, there were 126 deals for electrical service listed on papowerswitch.com. In the same area, there were 44 alternate natural gas deals for customers who wanted to switch from UGI Utilities.

Cicero, whose office represents consumers on issues related to utility service, said deregulation created competition in the wholesale market that has done a good job of lowering those prices. But on the retail side, suppliers mainly tried to distinguish themselves by how they pitch their offers to consumers.

“It gets really complicated really quickly,” Cicero said.

In addition to requiring customers to constantly stay ahead of expiring contracts, Cicero said the language used to describe the contracts is misleading. In particular, Cicero said many contracts are misleadingly described as “fixed rate.”

“If you hear the word fixed, you think, ‘Oh, good, set it, forget it. Don’t worry about it,’” said Cicero, noting that while that is the case with a fixed-rate mortgage, that’s not how a fixed-rate retail electricity contract works since they will all eventually change.

The Consumer Choice Act of 1996, which created the deregulated energy market, set few limits on how energy companies could market their products. The current system largely evolved as retail suppliers competed against one another for customers.

Some changes to the electricity shopping system were made in the wake of the polar vortex in January 2014, during which a deep freeze left some variable rate customers dealing with severe price hikes. How variable rates are described on contracts and the number of days it takes to switch suppliers were among the changes.

“Now that consumers enjoy many options, it’s time to craft changes to the system that can make it work better for consumers,” Cicero said. “For the most part, you have to remain really, really diligent about it. And that's hard for the average consumer. I want to make it easier ….”

Cicero said he favors a reform that would automatically return customers to default service once a contract ends with a retail supplier. But he notes that there are no such legislative or regulatory reform efforts underway.

Mike Sturla, a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who has represented parts of Lancaster city since 1991, said he is also not aware of any efforts to change the system consumers use to shop for electricity and gas in deregulated markets.

While he said he hasn’t focused much of his own energy on studying possible changes to the system, Sturla said he worries that too many additional rules about shopping for energy could essentially mean “everybody pays the same price all the time and nobody gets to save.”

For his own home, Sturla has PPL as his electric supplier, even though he knows that means he is missing out on some potential savings. He said he knows someone who changed suppliers and before long had an electric bill that nearly doubled because they had stuck with a contract that had automatically renewed at a much higher rate.

“I may not be getting the best rate, but I’m not getting gouged at any point in time,” he said.