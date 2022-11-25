Most shopping centers and major retailers were closed this year on Thanksgiving, but shoppers returned to the stores in force Friday morning.

A few stores opened at 5 a.m. but most waited until at least 6 a.m. to welcome Black Friday shoppers. Park City Center opened at 8 a.m. but its anchor stores – Boscov’s, Kohl’s and J.C. Penney – opened earlier.

Stores at Tanger Outlets opened at 6 a.m. with lines forming beforehand at several stores, including UGG, Under Armour, Nike, Kate Spade and Crocs, marketing manager Monica Trego said. Some of those lines persisted throughout the day as stores managed the number of customers who could be inside. The line outside of sheepskin boot retailer UGG stretched to around 50 people, she said.

Trego said the parking lot was entirely full around 8 a.m. “It is gridlock,” she said just before noon.

The parking lot at the Shoppes at Belmont was not entirely full late Friday morning and while stores appeared busy, they didn’t appear as jammed as they were during some previous Black Fridays. Some early morning drizzle had cleared out by noon when some blue skies appeared, and temperatures rose above 50 degrees.

The nice shopping weather didn’t hurt, but Trego said Black Friday shoppers aren’t often deterred by colder or wetter conditions.

“Even if it was raining, honestly, it does not impact shoppers. Sometimes when it rains it makes us even busier in the center,” Trego said.